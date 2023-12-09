The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) visit the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) after losing six straight road games. The Ospreys are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Florida -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has played three games this season that have had more than 151.5 combined points scored.

Georgia Southern has a 154.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.6 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia Southern are 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Eagles have been at least a +125 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Southern has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 4 50% 78.5 148 73.6 158.2 152.6 Georgia Southern 3 42.9% 69.5 148 84.6 158.2 143.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 69.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 73.6 the Ospreys allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, Georgia Southern is 1-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0 Georgia Southern 1-6-0 1-4 4-3-0

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Georgia Southern 11-2 Home Record 12-4 3-14 Away Record 3-11 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.