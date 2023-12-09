The Mercer Bears (2-6) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Mercer matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Mercer Betting Trends

Georgia State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Panthers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Mercer has won two games against the spread this year.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this year.

