How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Yellow Jackets sit at 69th.
- The Yellow Jackets record 71.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 86.0 the Bulldogs allow.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgia Tech fared better at home last season, scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in away games.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (69.0) than in away games (71.8).
- Georgia Tech sunk 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.5% in home games and 33.9% away from home.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|W 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
