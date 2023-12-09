The Nashville Predators, with Gustav Nyquist, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in three games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Nyquist has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 26 games this season, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Nyquist hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 1 18 Points 0 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.