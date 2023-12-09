The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

  • Parssinen has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Parssinen's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:07 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:33 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.