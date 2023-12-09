Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) face the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Alves: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|245th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|86.7
|23rd
|123rd
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|266th
|298th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|41.7
|9th
|307th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.0
|22nd
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.5
|44th
|159th
|13.7
|Assists
|17.0
|46th
|75th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|237th
