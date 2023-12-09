Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Marion County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crawford County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Buena Vista, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
