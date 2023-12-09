The Mercer Bears (2-4) will meet the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mercer vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank
330th 64.8 Points Scored 77.7 139th
209th 72.5 Points Allowed 76.8 294th
348th 27.3 Rebounds 32.8 205th
255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 76th
263rd 6.3 3pt Made 6.2 275th
287th 11.2 Assists 12 253rd
197th 12.3 Turnovers 9.7 46th

