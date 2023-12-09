The Mercer Bears (2-4) will meet the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Robby Carmody: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jake Davis: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jah Quinones: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mercer vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 330th 64.8 Points Scored 77.7 139th 209th 72.5 Points Allowed 76.8 294th 348th 27.3 Rebounds 32.8 205th 255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 76th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 6.2 275th 287th 11.2 Assists 12 253rd 197th 12.3 Turnovers 9.7 46th

