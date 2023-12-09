Mercer vs. Georgia State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Mercer Bears (2-6) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.
Mercer vs. Georgia State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Macon, Georgia
- Venue: Hawkins Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Georgia State
|-1.5
|141.5
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Mercer has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.
- Mercer's games this season have had an average of 139.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Mercer has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.
- Mercer has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Bears have entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mercer has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Mercer vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia State
|5
|71.4%
|79
|144
|75.8
|150.6
|149.9
|Mercer
|3
|42.9%
|65
|144
|74.8
|150.6
|137.1
Additional Mercer Insights & Trends
- The Bears average 10.8 fewer points per game (65) than the Panthers allow (75.8).
Mercer vs. Georgia State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia State
|4-3-0
|3-1
|5-2-0
|Mercer
|2-5-0
|2-2
|5-2-0
Mercer vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia State
|Mercer
|10-9
|Home Record
|7-7
|0-11
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|1-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|69.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|61.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
