How to Watch the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 9, with the Predators victorious in three consecutive games.
You can watch on BSSO and NHL Network to see the Maple Leafs meet the Predators.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/OT) NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (81 in total), 18th in the league.
- The Predators' 84 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|26
|14
|16
|30
|30
|15
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|26
|12
|10
|22
|11
|27
|54%
|Roman Josi
|26
|6
|14
|20
|18
|6
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|26
|3
|15
|18
|17
|5
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|25
|4
|10
|14
|22
|12
|0%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 76 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 76 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|23
|13
|17
|30
|14
|19
|21.4%
|Auston Matthews
|23
|16
|9
|25
|12
|26
|50.5%
|Mitchell Marner
|23
|9
|16
|25
|19
|20
|20%
|John Tavares
|23
|7
|15
|22
|15
|13
|61.7%
|Morgan Rielly
|23
|3
|14
|17
|23
|9
|-
