Should you wager on Thomas Novak to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • Novak has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
  • Novak's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

