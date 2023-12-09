Should you wager on Thomas Novak to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

Novak has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

Novak's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

