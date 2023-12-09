The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.

In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 203rd.

The Wildcats average 74.0 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.

Villanova has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 183rd.

The Bruins put up 5.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Wildcats allow (65.6).

When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 5-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Villanova fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UCLA averaged 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (69.8).

The Bruins conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UCLA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule