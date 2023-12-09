Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Worth County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atkinson County High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.