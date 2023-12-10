Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 257.9 per game.

London has 46 receptions for a team-leading 573 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 73 times.

London vs. the Buccaneers

London vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 69.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 69.7 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The 257.9 passing yards per game given up by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have totaled 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, London has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has 19.7% of his team's target share (73 targets on 370 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (56th in NFL play), averaging 573 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.5% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

London (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 28.2% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

