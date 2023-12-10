The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host an NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Falcons vs. Buccaneers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.4 points) is a little bit less than the 2-point edge BetMGM gives to the Falcons, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The Falcons have a 56.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Falcons have a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
  • Atlanta has a record of 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (57.1%).
  • This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+2)
    • The Falcons have compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
    • Atlanta has an ATS record of 2-5 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
    • The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.
    • In games it has played as 2-point or bigger underdogs, Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 5-3.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (41)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.8 fewer points per game, 38.2 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 41 points.
    • The Falcons and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game than the point total of 41 set in this matchup.
    • Falcons games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).
    • The Buccaneers have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

    Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    11 184.5 8 16.4 4

    Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 29 3

