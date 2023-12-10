The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host an NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Falcons vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.4 points) is a little bit less than the 2-point edge BetMGM gives to the Falcons, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Falcons have a 56.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons have a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (57.1%).

This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

Tampa Bay is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+2)



Tampa Bay (+2) The Falcons have compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 2-5 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 2-point or bigger underdogs, Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 5-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41)



Under (41) The two teams average a combined 2.8 fewer points per game, 38.2 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 41 points.

The Falcons and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game than the point total of 41 set in this matchup.

Falcons games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

The Buccaneers have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 184.5 8 16.4 4

Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 29 3

