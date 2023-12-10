Sunday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55 and heavily favors Georgia Tech to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Panthers are coming off of a 90-57 win against Western Carolina in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 74, Georgia State 55

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in a 62-52 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls on November 14.

Georgia State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 261) on November 14

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 10

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Mikyla Tolivert: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Alyssa Phillip: 3.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%

3.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 51.6 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers' +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (68th in college basketball).

