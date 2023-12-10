The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ACC Network X

Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 69.5 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 60.2 the Yellow Jackets give up.

Georgia State is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.2 points.

Georgia Tech has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 71.6 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 56.5 the Panthers allow.

Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Georgia State is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

This season the Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.3% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 40.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede.

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Mikyla Tolivert: 13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Alyssa Phillip: 3.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%

3.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 51.6 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)

Georgia State Schedule