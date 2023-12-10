When Mack Hollins hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has 17 grabs for 247 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 29 times, and is averaging 30.9 yards per contest.

Having played eight games this year, Hollins has not had a TD reception.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0

