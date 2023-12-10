Van Jefferson has a favorable matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 257.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Jefferson has 14 grabs on 31 targets for 164 yards, with an average of 16.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jefferson and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jefferson vs. the Buccaneers

Jefferson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed nine opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Jefferson will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 257.9 passing yards per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jefferson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Jefferson has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He averages 5.3 yards per target this season (164 yards on 31 targets).

Jefferson, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.