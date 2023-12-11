ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the Kennesaw State Owls versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Jacksonville Dolphins
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kennesaw State Owls at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|SEC Network +
