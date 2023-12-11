Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emanuel County This Week
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Emanuel County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emanuel County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Swainsboro High School at Prince Avenue Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.