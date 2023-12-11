Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meriwether County This Week
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Meriwether County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meriwether County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Bowdon High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
