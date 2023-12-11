Entering their Monday, December 11 game against the New York Giants (4-8) at MetLife Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Green Bay Packers (6-6) are dealing with 12 players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Packers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19.

The Giants' last game was a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Elgton Jenkins OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Chest Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Quay Walker LB Shoulder Doubtful Devonte Wyatt DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Owens S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Parris Campbell WR Knee Questionable Daniel Bellinger TE Illness Questionable A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out

Packers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

ABC

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are compiling 329.6 yards per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 19th on the other side of the ball with 340.0 yards allowed per game.

The Packers are averaging 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 20.3 points per contest.

The Packers rank 18th in pass offense (224.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (203.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (136.3 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by putting up 104.9 rushing yards per game.

With 13 forced turnovers (27th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Packers' +1 turnover margin ranks 14th in the league.

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have been struggling on offense, ranking worst with 258.7 total yards per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 364.3 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

The Giants have been sputtering on offense, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 13.3 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 24.3 points per contest (26th-ranked).

The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 151.6 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 228.3 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York has been struggling against the run, ranking fourth-worst with 136.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been better on offense, putting up 107.1 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

The Giants sport a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Packers vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-6)

Packers (-6) Moneyline: Packers (-275), Giants (+225)

Packers (-275), Giants (+225) Total: 37 points

