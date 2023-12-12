Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Appling County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Appling County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Appling County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne County High School at Appling County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Baxley, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
