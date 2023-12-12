Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Chatham County, Georgia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Preparatory Christian Academy at Savannah Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor Forest High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty County High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.