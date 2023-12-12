Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Etowah High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Canton, GA

Canton, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee High School at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Praise Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools