Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
Can we count on Cody Glass scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- Glass has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Glass recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 7-5
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|1:46
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
