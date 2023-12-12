There is high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miller Grove High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamblee Charter High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Conference: 5A - Region 4

5A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Towers High School at Elite Scholars Academy