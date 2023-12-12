Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miller Grove High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamblee Charter High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Towers High School at Elite Scholars Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
