Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Floyd County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Model High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armuchee High School at Coosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.