Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Fulton County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Thomas County Central High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wednesday
Coffee High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
