Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) will play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.
Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aidoo: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- James: 9.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|214th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|68.1
|296th
|25th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|355th
|119th
|35
|Rebounds
|27.4
|349th
|213th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|101st
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|55th
|155th
|13.7
|Assists
|8.4
|360th
|51st
|9.8
|Turnovers
|15
|346th
