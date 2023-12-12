The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) visit the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) after losing seven straight road games. The Volunteers are double-digit favorites by 33.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -33.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 144.5 points.

Georgia Southern has a 150.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.8 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia Southern has covered the spread once in eight opportunities this season.

Georgia Southern (1-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 43.1% less often than Tennessee (5-4-0) this year.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 44.4% 78.6 146.6 68.2 150.5 139.5 Georgia Southern 5 62.5% 68 146.6 82.3 150.5 144.4

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles average just 0.2 fewer points per game (68) than the Volunteers allow (68.2).

Georgia Southern is 1-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-4-0 0-0 6-3-0 Georgia Southern 1-7-0 0-0 4-4-0

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Georgia Southern 14-2 Home Record 12-4 4-6 Away Record 3-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

