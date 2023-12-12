Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glynn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Glynn County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowndes High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond Hill High School at Glynn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
