Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Liberty County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Preparatory Christian Academy at Savannah Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty County High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware County High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.