Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lowndes County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowndes High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgia Christian School at Highland Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
