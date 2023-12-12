Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, including all four matchups around the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11

9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11 MacKinnon's stats: 11 goals in 27 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11

9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 27 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Matthews' stats: 18 goals in 24 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score

Sabres vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Skinner's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jason Robertson (Stars) +135 to score

Stars vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Robertson's stats: 8 goals in 26 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +135 to score

Sabres vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Thompson's stats: 7 goals in 19 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 24 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11

9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

Joe Pavelski (Stars) +160 to score

Stars vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Pavelski's stats: 11 goals in 26 games

Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +185 to score

Coyotes vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 Keller's stats: 9 goals in 26 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.