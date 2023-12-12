Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Seminole County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell County High School at Seminole County Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Donalsonville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
