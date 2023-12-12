On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tyson Barrie going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

  • Barrie is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

