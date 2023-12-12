Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walker County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Dalton Academy at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeland High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.