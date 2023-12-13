Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Coffee County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Thomas County
  • Henry County
  • Houston County
  • Fulton County
  • Carroll County
  • Oconee County
  • Polk County
  • Emanuel County
  • Meriwether County
  • Pierce County

    • Coffee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Coffee High School at Creekside High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 13
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.