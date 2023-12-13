The Toronto Raptors (9-14) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) on December 13, 2023. The Hawks have also lost four games in a row.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Atlanta is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fifth.

The Hawks put up 8.4 more points per game (122.2) than the Raptors allow (113.8).

Atlanta is 9-8 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 125 points per game at home, 5.1 more than on the road (119.9). On defense they concede 126.4 per game, 6.6 more than away (119.8).

Atlanta is allowing more points at home (126.4 per game) than away (119.8).

The Hawks collect 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.9) than away (24.4).

Hawks Injuries