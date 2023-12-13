Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's slate has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Eagles vs. No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Morehead State vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network X
Lamar Cardinals vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cajundome
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
How to Watch Lamar vs. Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Howard Bison vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
How to Watch Howard vs. Cincinnati
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Highlanders vs. Liberty Lady Flames
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
How to Watch Radford vs. Liberty
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Location: Princeton, New Jersey
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UIC Flames vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kress Events Center
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch UIC vs. Green Bay
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
