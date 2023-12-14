Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Cobb County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elite Scholars Academy at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
