Thursday's game features the Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) clashing at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-61 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.

In their last game on Monday, the Eagles earned a 111-67 win over Chicago State.

Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Charleston Southern 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Detroit Mercy Titans, who are ranked No. 196 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 81-59, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia Southern is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 196) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 241) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 259) on November 24

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 343) on November 11

111-67 on the road over Chicago State (No. 357) on December 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Eden Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.6 points per game. They're putting up 84.2 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are allowing 63.6 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball.

The Eagles average 89.6 points per game in home games, compared to 77.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Georgia Southern is ceding 58.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 70.5.

