Georgia State vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 victory for Georgia State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Panthers' last contest was a 94-70 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Georgia State vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia State 63, Winthrop 62
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' signature victory this season came against the Western Michigan Broncos, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 267) in our computer rankings. The Panthers brought home the 71-58 win at home on November 10.
- Georgia State has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 10
- 62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 275) on November 14
- 90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 28
Georgia State Leaders
- Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 131st in college basketball, and giving up 61.9 per outing, 137th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.
