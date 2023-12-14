Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Worth County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colquitt County High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.