Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Clarke County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Clarke County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
