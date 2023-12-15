Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fayette County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian High School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at McIntosh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
