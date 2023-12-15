Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midtown High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Christian School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
