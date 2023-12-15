Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Gwinnett County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgia Force HS FB Program at Fideles Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayson High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Christian School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
